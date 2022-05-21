Yucatecans seek to sell one ton of Cochinita Pibil and 6 thousand panuchos in Mexico City

With the “Yucatán Expone” program, Yucatecan restaurateurs seek to sell one ton of suckling pig (Cochinita), and 6,000 panuchos in Mexico City, all in 10 days, which will help to further promote the state’s gastronomic wealth in the country’s capital.
The director of Special Projects of the Sefoet, Ana Sansores Bernés, informed us that the second day of Yucatán Expone will take place from May 28 to June 5, in the Magdalena Contreras delegation, in Mexico City.
She recalled that the first date was held in the Coyoacán delegation, with an estimated influx of 35 thousand people. On that day, a ton of cochinita, 600 guayaberas and 6 thousand panuchos were sold.
The official recalled that Yucatan Expone is a collaborative and coordinated event, “a business, commercial, industrial, tourist, gastronomic and cultural meeting that seeks to promote Yucatecan companies.”
Micro, small and medium-sized Yucatecan companies participate in this event, such as manufacturers of sauces, condiments, textile products, footwear, bags, pastries, handicrafts, liquors, honey, snacks, and fried foods, hammocks, bags, jewelry, among others.
Yucatecan food is much loved in Mexico City
The owner of the Colonos restaurant, Juan Puigserver Correa, explained that the restaurants will have traditional Yucatecan food such as Cochinita, lime soup, Salbutes, black stuffing and panuchos.
The manager of the Zamná restaurant, Gilmer Estrada Herrera, pointed out that on this occasion 80 stands will be installed where 150 exhibitors from 15 different industries will offer their products, for which both his company and Colonos have the honor of representing the Yucatecan gastronomy.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
