Marcelo Ebrard says that USMCA signing puts an end to economic uncertainty in Mexico

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, said that the signing of the T-MEC by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, puts an end to uncertainty in Mexico.

In social networks, the foreign minister said that once the Canadian parliament approves the trade agreement, it will begin a new stage for the three countries.

“President Trump signs the T-MEC at this time. The stage of uncertainty for our economy is ending. Once the Canadian parliament approves it, a new age will start for the three Northamerican countries,” Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

This morning the US president signed the treaty in the White House and he highlighted the “incredible friendship” he has with his counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Juntos todo es posible. E.U. completa su ratificación #TMEC. Por cambios en correlación d/fuerzas en EEUU se postergó x disputa interna el compromiso de 2018, que llevó a exitosa negociación adicional. Se cierra un capítulo de incertidumbre política y económica en la región. pic.twitter.com/fWVB88ZRUw — Jesús Seade (@JesusSeade) January 29, 2020

Mexico’s undersecretary for North America, Jesús Seade, said that this act closes a chapter of political and economic uncertainty not only for Mexico, but for the whole region.

