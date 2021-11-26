A taste of Valladolid, Yucatan, in Los Angeles California

Valladolid, Yucatan, (November 26, 2021).- The president of the Valladolid ARVAY AC Restaurant Association, Jordy Abraham Martínez, held a working meeting last weekend with the Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles, California, Marcela Celorio Mancera, at the headquarters of the diplomatic representation.

In order to promote the municipality of Valladolid and the state of Yucatán as gastronomic tourism destinations, a constructive meeting was held between Abraham Martínez and Consul Celorio Mancera.

The prominent diplomat, with a long career in the foreign service, has held positions as head of the Foreign Ministry in Israel, Alternate Consul at the Consulate General in New York City, and Consul General in San, Diego, California.

The meeting addressed issues related to the economic reactivation, as well as the challenges and opportunities of tourism growth in the Yucatecan entity. In this sense, they spoke about the role of the Los Angeles Consulate General as a promoter of gastronomy and the attractions of the Mexican Southeast, considering that said town is the second city in the world where the largest number of Mexicans live after the capital of the Republic.

Thus, the consul Marcela Celorio offered to provide her support to entrepreneurs in the restaurant sector of Valladolid to deploy their culinary offer in Los Angeles County through promotional events such as gastronomic fairs, with the aim of strengthening ties of collaboration and expanding the scope of high-quality Yucatecan cuisine.

The commitment to join forces in favor of tourism and economic growth is part of the agenda of Mexico’s diplomatic representations abroad, as well as cooperation with business organizations, which contribute to creating jobs and triggering the development of the national economy through exports.

ARVAY AC, seeks to transcend borders to generate strategic alliances in the task of publicizing the tourist attractions of the Pearl of the East, as well as the different municipalities of the state of Yucatan.

Source: La Jornada Maya

