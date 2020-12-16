Mérida Private Hospital working at full capacity

Private hospitals, such as the Pensiones Medical Center, have publicly accepted to be at full capacity and that they can no longer receive more Covid Patients.

This medical center registers saturation in the Covid-19 area, and they placed two signs at the hospital’s main entrance that read: “We do not have the capacity to care for more Covid-19 patients.”

Centro Médico Pensiones (Photo: Yucatan al Minuto)

Hospital staff explained that the saturation began gradually in December, but that last week the area was completely full so that they can no longer provide this service.

Mérida already reached the milestone of 15,000 cases.

Yucatan records 25,039 infections and 2,794 deaths.







