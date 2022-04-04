Thousands protest against AMLO’s referendum

In cities such as CDMX, Querétaro, and León, hundreds of protesters expressed their rejection of the exercise promoted by the President of the Republic.

(El Financiero).- On Sunday, April 3rd, citizens marched in the country’s capital and in many Mexican states such as Guanajuato and Querétaro to speak out against the “mandate revocation consultation”, which will take place this coming Sunday, April 10th.

In Mexico City, the protesters left Paseo de la Reforma avenue towards the Monument to the Revolution expressing their rejection of the consultation promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Slogans such as “AMLO out”, “Morena out” and “El Peje out” are heard in videos broadcast on Twitter.

Regions such as León, Guanajuato, and the capital of Querétaro also joined this Sunday in the marches called by civil organizations against the consultation for the Revocation of the Mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In León, more than a hundred people marched peacefully from the Arco de la Calzada to the Main Square. They carried banners inviting citizens not to participate in the consultation.

“Empty ballot boxes this April 10! , “Lopez out!” You finish your term and you leave!”, stated the participants of the march as they advanced through the streets of the city.

“We are inviting citizens to join the march for national unity, all Mexicans who love Mexico and are against the destructive policies of López Obrador, we are joining different groups of all citizens even if they do not belong to any group are welcome,” said one of the spokespersons for the Unión Cívica Mexicana group.

In Querétaro, a group of 300 people marched this Sunday from Alameda Hidalgo towards the Plaza de Armas, in front of the Palacio de la Corregidora. As they passed through different streets, they launched slogans of “Empty ballot boxes this April 10! , as well as messages against the government policy of President López Obrador.

Similarly, in this state, the march against the Revocation of Mandate consultation was called by at least 32 civil society organizations.

Other cities that marched against AMLO’s referendum are Querétaro, Saltillo, San Luis Potosí, Mérida, and Veracruz, just to name a few.

