Two suicides in less than 24 hours in Yucatan

A man identified as José Carlos “N”, about 40 years old, was found dead on Tuesday, September 6th inside a property in the Chamber of Commerce subdivision, in Ciudad Caucel, Mérida, Yuc.
The victim presumably hanged himself inside one of the rooms in the property located on Calle 45 of the aforementioned subdivision.
The person who found the body was his 17-year-old son, who went to see him.
The young man saw his father’s car parked outside and after knocking on the door for a long time without receiving an answer, he looked through one of the windows and made the macabre discovery, for which he immediately called the 911 emergency number.
After the state uniformed officers corroborated the situation, the place was cordoned off pending the arrival of personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office and the PEI, who were in charge of the proceedings to rule out any violent act.
Finally, Semefo personnel was in charge of lifting the body, for its subsequent transfer to the morgue.
This is the second suicide in less than 24 hours, as on Monday, September 5th, Mr. Alfonso T.A., 62, took his own life, also by way of hanging, in Tizimín, Yucatan.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
