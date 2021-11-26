From Saturday, Nov. 27, you can travel for free on Periferico´s “Va y Ven” route

The Yucatan Times tells you how to download the app to use this transport, which will be free for the remainder of 2021

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 26, 2021).- The application for the public transport busses of the Periférico de Mérida is now available , which begins operations this Saturday, November 27th .

As we have reported, the “Va y Ven” route will connect 129 neighborhoods near the Mérida´s Peripheral Ring and will have a departure frequency of every 20 minutes at peak hours.

This service will be free until the end of 2021 , with a schedule that will start from 5 in the morning and the last truck will leave at 11:00 at night.

The circuit will go through 68 stops where there will be stops that are already being completed and so that you do not wait too long for the truck to arrive, there is an application available to users.

Peripheral route application

The new “Va y Ven” route has an “App” that operates with the Global Positioning System (GPS), which will allow users to know how long the unit will arrive at the whereabouts.

The application download is available for Android or Iphone and once downloaded, mark the nearby stops and the estimated time of arrival.

Each route is assigned a color and the “App” marks you if the truck is close to your location.

You can download the application at the following links:

Playstore:

https: //play.google.com/store/apps/details …

App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/mx/app/va-y-ven/id1578026677

