From Saturday, Nov. 27, you can travel for free on Periferico´s “Va y Ven” route

The Yucatan Times tells you how to download the app to use this transport, which will be free for the remainder of 2021
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 26, 2021).- The application for the public transport busses of the Periférico de Mérida is now available , which begins operations this Saturday, November 27th .
As we have reported, the “Va y Ven” route will connect 129 neighborhoods near the Mérida´s Peripheral Ring and will have a departure frequency of every 20 minutes at peak hours.
This service will be free until the end of 2021 , with a schedule that will start from 5 in the morning and the last truck will leave at 11:00 at night.
The circuit will go through 68 stops where there will be stops that are already being completed and so that you do not wait too long for the truck to arrive, there is an application available to users.
Peripheral route application
The new “Va y Ven” route has an “App” that operates with the Global Positioning System (GPS), which will allow users to know how long the unit will arrive at the whereabouts.
The application download is available for Android or Iphone and once downloaded, mark the nearby stops and the estimated time of arrival.
Each route is assigned a color and the “App” marks you if the truck is close to your location.
You can download the application at the following links:
Playstore:
https: //play.google.com/store/apps/details …
App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/mx/app/va-y-ven/id1578026677
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Death toll is at 52 and counting at Siberia´s coal mine
MOSCOW, RUSSIA (AP) — A devastating.
-
Video-mapping show at Mérida Cathedral and Macay Museum this Friday, Nov. 26
The new “Luz Emérita” videomapping was.
-
Jícama Fair in Maxcanú, Yucatán, from November 26th to 28th
Maxcanú, Yucatan, (November 26, 2021).- From.
-
After demonstrating Feminist Anti-monument is unveiled in Paseo de Montejo
The piece was placed for relatives.
-
Yucatán is the only state in the country where all its municipalities have their own Institute for Women
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 25, 2021) .-.
-
Yucatan Jazz Festival “Resonancias” kicks off Friday, November 26th, at Palacio de la Música
Yucatan Jazz Festival (November 26 to.
-
30 damaged cars on Mérida´s Periferico in one morning
Total chaos this morning lived in.
-
OK… so how many Marijuana plants can I grow in my backyard?
“Basically, the consumer is legally recognized.
-
AMLO decrees all federal agencies to give automatic approval for any public works project
The decree sidesteps all environmental regulations,.
-
Violence triggers problems in women’s mental health
Women live with depression, anxiety or.
Leave a Comment