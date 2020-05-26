Man who stole cash from a Mérida home gets arrested by police

Mérida, Yucatán (May 23, 2020).- A 30 year-old man, who declared being a resident of Progreso, was arrested after he stole cash from a house in Mérida’s Colonia Buenavista.

Iván Antonio K.E., 30, was arrested when he broke into a house located in the Buenavista neighborhood, seized an unspecified amount of cash and fled the scene.

The alleged thief, 30 years old and a resident of the port of Progreso, took advantage of the fact that the streets were empty and slipped into a residence in this sector, from where he stole the money.

However, the owner of th house saw him and immediately called 911. Moments later, officers of the State Police arrested the suspect not far from the crime scene.

The events on Saturday May 23rd, in the afternoon, according to the police report.

According to file reports, last year there was an increase in the number of house thefts in that sector of the state capital.

