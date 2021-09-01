88% of public school teachers in Yucatán returned to the classrooms this week

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 01, 2021) .- The State Secretariat of Education (Segey) reported that in Yucatán this Monday, August 30th, 88% of the teaching staff of public schools returned to their face-to-face activities at the beginning of the safe return process to classes, wherefrom today until next Friday, September 3rd, teachers will receive mothers, fathers and guardians to agree on how the course will be developed, so that on September 6th, the children voluntarily return to school classrooms.

It should be remembered that the return to classes in Yucatán is voluntary, each mother, father, and tutor will decide whether to send their children to face-to-face classes or to continue with the remote method. Those who have any reasons not to send their children to school, it will not be necessary to do so and they will be able to continue studying through digital media as has been done until now and those who do have the desire for their children to return to school will be able to do so with all the measures and sanitary filters to protect the health of all Yucatecans.

Since this Monday, the Yucatecan teachers who work in public schools came to the classrooms too, at different times, they met with mothers, fathers and guardians, and began to organize the development of the entire school year, which ends on the 8th of July 2022.

The school calendar indicates that during the first week of activities, basic education teachers hold preparatory meetings with parents in order to work on the return method and reach a consensus agreement in that regard.

