3 year-old wandering alone in Kanasín returns home safe and sound

KANASÍN, YUCATAN (May 26, 2020) .- Publications on social networks revealed that a 3-year-old boy was wandering alone through the streets of Kanasín.
A distraction of the kid’s mother kept him out of his house for several hours, and little E.Z.A. was finally handed over to his mother K.Z.A. on Monday May 26, 2020.
The woman saw the publications that circulated on social networks about the finding of the little boy walking alone in the streets of the Villas de Oriente neighborhood, and was able to reunite with her son.
After being found walking alone, the little boy was kept under the protection of the Kanasín municipal police, who issued notices to search for the kid’s parents.
K.Z.A., 35, recovered her son after a few hours of not knowing about him. She was exhorted to take care and be more attentive of her son´s whereabouts, in order to avoid this type of situation in the future, that could lead to terrible consequences.
Fortunately, this time the child was able to go back home unharmed.
The family lives in the Villas de Oriente subdivision, in Kanasín, Yucatán.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
In 4 days, the Merida City Council receives 800 complaints against CFE
Just four days after Mayor Renán.
-
Young man with COVID-19 symptoms in downtown is transferred to the hospital
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (May 26, 2020) .-.
-
Netanyahu becomes the first Israeli prime minister to stand trial over corruption and fraud cases
The trial against Israeli Prime Minister.
-
Man who stole cash from a Mérida home gets arrested by police
Mérida, Yucatán (May 23, 2020).- A.
-
5.5 billion dollars leave Mexico due to a loss of confidence.
As of March 5.5 billion dollars.
-
State Government equips more ambulances for a better service to COVID patients-19
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 26, 2020).- The.
-
CFE demands immediate price hike for rivals
Bloomberg (May 26, 2020).- Unfazed by.
-
AMLO denies the Johns Hopkins lethality data. He claims “Fake news”
In the morning conference, López Obrador.
-
Mexico leads in lethality by Covid-19.
If we consider the case fatality.
-
Goodbye dry law!
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
Leave a Comment