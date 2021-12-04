Gunshots disturb peace in the middle of the night in Baca, Yucatan

BACA, Yucatán, (December 3, 2021).- Families in the Yucatecan municipality of Baca, lived a night of anguish as they kept hearing gunshots and the sirens of police patrol cars around the area where the incident occurred.
Several residents posted on social networks that they heard gunshots around midnight, on Calle 19th between 14 and 16, downtown Baca.
Shortly after, other neighbors indicated that detonations were heard as well in the direction of El Cerrito.
Municipal Police agents carried out their surveillance rounds in the streets where the shots were heard. Internet users asked the families not to leave their homes.
In the end, the Municipal Police clarified that they did not receive any reports of shots and only went to verify the area because officials saw the publications on Facebook.
However, the authorities indicated that they will be watching this sector of town.
It is worth mentioning that this situation is totally unusual for Baca, which is known as a peaceful town where this kind of activity is non-existent.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Spectacular Christmas Comet will be visible in Yucatan
The spectacular Comet Leonard will pass.
-
Truck driver knocks down several CFE poles in Prolongación Paseo de Montejo
The area remains closed to vehicular.
-
Former Canadian public servant moves to Mexico to avoid vaccine passport system
More than 95 per cent of.
-
Omicron covid variant three times more likely to cause reinfection than delta, South Africa study says
December 03, 2021.- Scientists in South.
-
Expert says exponential growth threatens coastal ecosystems in Yucatan
The National School of Higher Studies.
-
Whale Watching Season begins in Puerto Vallarta on December 8
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – There are many.
-
These are the rules for travelers entering the US
President Joe Biden’s latest measures to.
-
Forecast for Hawaii: 12 inches of snow!
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard.
-
Colombian authorities seize hundreds of arachnids being illegally smuggled to Europe
BOGOTA, December 3, 2021, (Reuters) –.
-
Umán City Council empowers women with more opportunities
Umán, Yucatán, (December 3, 2021).- Currently,.
Leave a Comment