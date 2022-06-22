Another accident on Periferico involved three large trucks

Speeding, lack of concentration while driving, and an operation by the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) combined so that once again, a serious traffic accident occurred on the Mérida Periferico.
As usual, the SSP installed a speed “reduction” checkpoint at Periferico’s kilometer 45, a few meters from the security complex.
A long line of cars formed there; among them, was a ZS truck that was heading to the SSP, followed by a cargo truck whose driver was unable to step on the brake on time and collided with the back of the truck, which was projected forward and hit a dump truck.
In turn, the truck was projected against the base of the pedestrian bridge, where it crashed head-on.
The driver was pressed inside the unit, so the intervention of firefighters and paramedics was necessary for his rescue.
The work lasted several minutes and two cranes were needed to be able to move the heavily damaged unit and thus be able to rescue the person who was screaming in pain inside until he fell unconscious before being rescued.
After almost 40 minutes they were able to free him and stabilize him, they put him in an ambulance and urgently transferred him to a hospital where he is reported in serious condition.
SSP experts became aware of the facts and the speed reduction operation was withdrawn to avoid vehicular congestion.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
