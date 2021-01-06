Yucatan already has a vaccination logistics plan

“Yucatán already has vaccination logistics plan, ready to be carried out as soon as the vaccine arrives in our state; however, the federal government told us that they will provide us with the proper training on how it should be done depending on the type of vaccine,” said Dr. Mauricio Sauri Vivas, secretary of state health, before beginning with the ceremony for the Day of the Nurse at the International Congress Center in Mérida, Yucatan.

“Although the state already has a defined logistics plan, there is still no confirmed date for the arrival of vaccines against COVID-19,” the State Health Secretary said.

“The first doses of vaccines that arrive in Yucatán will be destined for health personnel who work on the front line in the COVID area and then the rest of the personnel, with at least 9,000 health workers in total,” he added.

“We are waiting for the instructions from the federal government for them to tell us what type of vaccine is going to be, and what are the requirements” Sauri Vivas continued.

The health secretary declared that so far he still does not know which vaccine will come to the state, however, he hopes to have more information due to the meeting that will be held with governors and the federal government tomorrow, Thursday, January 7th.

Mauricio Sauri Vivas, Yucatan State Health Secretary concluded by saying that the state government has cold rooms available to keep vaccines at a low temperature if required.

