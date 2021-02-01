Pervert that sexually abused 6-year-old arrested in Merida

Kanasín, Yucatán (February 1, 2021).- Charged with the crime of aggravated rape against a 6-year-old girl, 33-year-old Carlos Alberto K.B, an employee of a sushi restaurant in a commercial plaza in the north of Mérida, was arrested.

Agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) located the subject and executed the arrest warrant.

Kanasin is located 6.4 kilometers (3.1 miles) south of downtown Mérida

The First Control Court of the Second District of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal Justice System, heard the complaint filed by the mother of the minor and the evidence provided by the agents of the PEI and the Public Ministry, including the interview with the minor.

The events occurred in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood, in the municipality of Kanasín, in October last year.

According to the complaint and the victim’s narrative, the subject would have committed the attack when his sentimental partner and mother of the girl, went shopping with her other daughters and left him alone with the defenseless child.

The sentence is still to be determined by the corresponding authorities.

