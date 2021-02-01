Pervert that sexually abused 6-year-old arrested in Merida

Kanasín, Yucatán (February 1, 2021).- Charged with the crime of aggravated rape against a 6-year-old girl, 33-year-old Carlos Alberto K.B, an employee of a sushi restaurant in a commercial plaza in the north of Mérida, was arrested.
Agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) located the subject and executed the arrest warrant.
The First Control Court of the Second District of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal Justice System, heard the complaint filed by the mother of the minor and the evidence provided by the agents of the PEI and the Public Ministry, including the interview with the minor.
The events occurred in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood, in the municipality of Kanasín, in October last year.
According to the complaint and the victim’s narrative, the subject would have committed the attack when his sentimental partner and mother of the girl, went shopping with her other daughters and left him alone with the defenseless child.
The sentence is still to be determined by the corresponding authorities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Regardless of the pandemic, 7 thousand visitors arrive in Progreso during the weekend
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- With the intense heat.
-
Cancun Airport starts February with 29 fewer international flights
On the last day of January,.
-
11-year-old boy dies from Covid-19 in Valladolid, Yucatán
Report of coronavirus cases in Yucatan.
-
Dead body found near Xmatkuil, could be a homicide victim
Long gone are the days when.
-
Progreso mayor promotes “Give Love to Yucatan” initiative
The Progreso city council joins efforts.
-
Mexico’s health chaos in the midst of the pandemic
MEXICO CITY (Sin Embargo) – The.
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND – MET-FLICKS AND CHILL: FERRUGINOUS PYGMY-OWL PAIR PAIR
Glaucidium brasilianum, Tecolote Bajeño o Viejita.
-
Morena ratifies as a candidate for Guerrero’s government a man accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse.
Mario Delgado, national leader of Morena,.
-
Federal Government awards part of fifth section of Maya Train to a Spanish company
The Government of Mexico announced the.
-
Profeco detects Facebook profiles linked to oxygen tank fraud.
MEXICO CITY (PROFECO) – The Federal Consumer.
Leave a Comment