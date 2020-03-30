Maintenance works are carried out in Chichén Itzá

Rehabilitation of the trails, pruning and brush removal, are some of the maintenance works carried out at the Chichén Itza archaeological zone.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Chichén Itzá was forced to be temporarily closed. Without the impact of thousands of both local and international visitors, this is a great opportunity to improve the archaeological zone, where three dozen workers are “beautifying” the site.
“The works consisted of the rehabilitation of the trails for the better circulation of people and the disabled, the pruning of dry trees and the removal of the weeds from the archaeological structures”, reported Marco Antonio Santos Ramírez, director of the Chichén Itzá archaeological site.
As the days go by, the archaeological site, with its roads recovered, is getting ready to receive again millions of tourists who visit Chichén each year, once the health contingency ends, and everyting goes back to normal.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO visits ‘El Chapo’s’ home town, shakes hands with his mother
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
-
Hotels closed in Guanajuato due to coronavirus
The president of the Guanajuato Association.
-
Trump suggests that doctors and nurses are thieves
UNITED STATES (The Guardian) – US.
-
Mayor of Progreso prohibits tourist navigation on the coasts of the municipality
Starting this Monday March 30th, the.
-
Umán mayor donates his monthly salary to help senior citizens
The mayor of Umán, Freddy Ruz.
-
More Yucatecan municipalities restrict access to their communities
On March 28 and 29, several.
-
It is the “conservatives” who want me to isolate myself – AMLO.
AMLO said that these groups are.
-
Armed robbers steal 400 thousand pesos in Tulum
TULUM, QUINTANA ROO (March 29, 2020).-.
-
Meet the governor who says COVID-19 only attacks rich people.
Meet Miguel Barbosa the governor of.
-
Positive cases of coronavirus in Yucatan increase to 41
MÉRIDA.- The number of people sick.
Leave a Comment