Maintenance works are carried out in Chichén Itzá

Rehabilitation of the trails, pruning and brush removal, are some of the maintenance works carried out at the Chichén Itza archaeological zone.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Chichén Itzá was forced to be temporarily closed. Without the impact of thousands of both local and international visitors, this is a great opportunity to improve the archaeological zone, where three dozen workers are “beautifying” the site.

“The works consisted of the rehabilitation of the trails for the better circulation of people and the disabled, the pruning of dry trees and the removal of the weeds from the archaeological structures”, reported Marco Antonio Santos Ramírez, director of the Chichén Itzá archaeological site.

As the days go by, the archaeological site, with its roads recovered, is getting ready to receive again millions of tourists who visit Chichén each year, once the health contingency ends, and everyting goes back to normal.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







