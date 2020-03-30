Mayor of Progreso prohibits tourist navigation on the coasts of the municipality

Starting this Monday March 30th, the Mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías, will not allow the navigation of tourist boats on the coasts of that municipality, due to the contingency generated by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Through a message published on his social networks, the mayor of Progreso assured the measure comes from the lack of response from federal authorities, and the lack of cooperation from tourists who have not understood the magnitude of this health contingency.
“I have ordered the closure of these facilities from tomorrow to prevent the spread of the virus,” the mayor quoted in the message published on his social networks on Sunday March 29th.
“Let us remember that this is not a holiday or a vacation period, and that my government will use all the legal and technological means at its disposal, such as drones, patrol cars and boats, to protect our citizens. Please #Stay at home”.The Yucatan Times
