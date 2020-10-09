Hurricane ‘Delta’ leaves 400 people without power in Tulum

Members of the Mexican Army, the Mexican Navy and the National Guard carry out security operations to assist the population that requires it in the city of Tulum, Quintana Roo.

The strong gusts of wind that accompanied hurricane ‘Delta’ knocked down dozens of trees, poles, and power cables, which keep some 400 people without electric power in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

The 14 members of the López family, who live in a complex of four small houses, two made of sticks and sheets, withstood the impacts of tropical storm ‘Gamma’ last Saturday and hurricane ‘Delta’ that made landfall on Tuesday.

In a room they took refuge and the last option was the bathroom, as the ceiling of the other structures fell.

María’s family, who lives next to the López family, decided to go to a shelter.

María Guadalupe highlighted: “I managed to get my two children who were inside the house, and we managed to go to a refugee center. The wind brought down many trees, it was very strong, I had never seen something like this “

Tulum is a municipality of 72 thousand inhabitants, which is gradually recovering from two cyclones, which together damaged more than 300 houses in four days.

Cleaning work in houses, shops, and in beach areas continues to reactivate tourist activity in the area.

With the help of heavy machinery, all the debris left by winds of more than 175 kilometers per hour is removed.

David Vega, deputy director of Municipal Public Services of Tulum, explained: “The trees fell on the houses, on the cars, there were also many floodings on the streets, all over the Tulum municipality.”

Agents of the Mexican Army, the Mexican Navy, and the National Guard carry out a security operation in the area, in order to assist the population that requires it.

