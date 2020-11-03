Interjet cancellations leave 550 Yucatecans ashore

Merida, Yucatan (November 2, 2020) .- Interjet airline canceled 6 flights between Merida and Mexico City, leaving about 550 passengers who could not move.

The report from the international airport of the city of Mérida indicates that the cancellation for two days -Sunday 1st and Monday 2nd of November- forced the cancellation of 6 operations – flights 3030, in total 3 arrivals and 3031, 3 departures en route Merida-Mexico City.

The commercial airline canceled its flights from Saturday, October 31st, due to a series of economic conditions, as reported by the company through its social networks, apologizing to travelers for not being able to carry out operations.

The same airline reported that due to economic pressures it forced the airport services to deny them credit in jet fuel for debts. In addition to the fact that the slightly more than 5,000 employees of the airline do not receive their salaries on time, so the company is going through a precarious economic situation.

Interjet notified that this Tuesday, November 3, it would recover its national and international operations. However, this week the company could receive sanctions and fines for the effects of users and travelers who have reported the lack of seriousness and responsibility of the company.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office on Monday issued an alert against the company so that users and travelers have enough information, so as not to request travel and recover their money from people who had bought advance travel tickets.

Interjet notified through its social media accounts that it will be normalizing its routes and connections this Tuesday, November 3. In the two days of inactivity, the company canceled 38 domestic flights and an estimated 3,600 passengers were grounded.

It was announced that passengers on national routes were protected and assigned to other airlines, although it was established that not all cities have the same condition and flight schedules, therefore, passengers did not have the opportunity to travel on the established routes and to requested destinations.

The canceled flights, a total of 19 on Sunday, November 1st, and 19 on Monday, November 2nd, covered the cities of Cancun, Cozumel, Mérida, Monterrey.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







