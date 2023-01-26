Ports closed to navigation due to the entrance of Cold Front 27 to Yucatan

Due to the entrance of the Cold Front 27, Civil Protection Yucatan informs of the closure of ports on the coastal area of the state, for small boats until further notice.

This closure applies to ports such as Celestún, Sisal, Chuburná, Yucalpetén, Telchac, Dzilam de Bravo, San Felipe, Río Lagartos, Las Coloradas and El Cuyo.

The movement of the 27th Cold Front over the states of the Yucatan Peninsula could generate heavy to very heavy rains on the Yucatan coast, as well as swells of 1 to 3 meters in height, for which reason all fishing activities have been suspended.

The navigation channel of the port of Progreso is also closed. According to forecasts from Conagua’s National Meteorological Service, these weather conditions are expected to persist this Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday the effects will cease to be felt.

TYT Newsroom