Two rescue operations carried out by the Mexican Navy in less than 24 hours in Progreso, Yucatan

On Tuesday night, January 24th, the Mexican Navy Secretariat carried out a rescue operation in the port of Progreso due to reports of several fishermen stranded adrift.

According to the agency, a call for help was made, so a ‘Defender’ type vessel set out in search of the crew members of a boat that was a few miles off the coast.

The vessel had three crew members who were drifting and without direction due to engine failure in the middle of their activities.

The crew were about to go out to fish when the boat malfunctioned.

The boat was located 15 nautical miles, some 27.78 kilometers to the north of Progreso, where three crew members were eating their food, although they had not been on board for long.

As per protocol, they were assessed by paramedics and their vessel was towed to the Yucalpeten harbor.

Navy rescues 15 crew members from sinking ship

In a fourth operation carried out this month, the Secretary of the Navy carried out a new rescue this Wednesday morning.

The operation was in support of 15 fishermen who were on the eve of returning to land after their fishing work, when they noticed that water was seeping inside the vessel.

They were the crew members of the vessel ‘Captain Crockett’, which was reported in a state of emergency and needed to be abandoned due to the fact that water had already begun to flow in large quantities under the wooden and fiberglass structure.

Quickly, a ‘defender’ type vessel was ordered to set sail with personnel from the Yucalpetén Naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Station, who were in charge of safeguarding the fishermen’s safety.

Upon arrival of the authorities, they found that the engine compartment was already flooded, so they began to expel the liquid with an underwater motor pump.

With the help of Navy personnel, rescue swimmers made a dive to locate the waterway and perform the plugging maneuvers.

TYT Newsroom