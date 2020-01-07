QuinTango, one of Washington’s finest instrumental ensembles to perform at MEL, Jan. 15th

For a long time, the library has relied on book donations to grow the collection. This time, the US Consul General in Merida is hosting an evening concert to help us raise funds that will help us expand our collection. How can you help? Get your tickets at the library for this evening concert and enjoy! Tickets are $750 pesos per person, and all we need is a valid form of ID that you will need to show at the entrance the day of the event. For more details on the event’s location, please visit us at the library.