More than 20 trees were relocated due to the construction of the Ie-Tram

More than 20 trees will have to go through a relocation process at some point.

Regarding the environmental work carried out on Avenida 39, to the east of the city, the main exit avenue to the “Los Héroes” subdivision, where the initial works for the construction of the new emission-free electric transport system are carried out , Known as “ Ie-tram ”, the head of the Secretariat for Sustainable Development, Sayda Melina Rodríguez Gómez, reported that more than 20 trees were relocated in order to create a sustainable order.

He said that after a census of the trees and a previous evaluation of their health status, relocation actions were carried out so that they are closer to the sidewalk and explained that the fact that they are pruned in their entirety responds to part of the process that is carried out so that they can be moved and have a better chance of survival.

Rodríguez Gómez pointed out that for the construction of this road work in the area, more than 700 trees were registered, of which more than 75 percent have gone through or will at some point go through a relocation process, while the remaining 25 percent only pruning work was applied to it, without there being a need for them to be removed.

The official said that this entire process of statistical survey of trees was carried out through the “i-Tree Canopy” system, an instrument that was used to carry out the green infrastructure project in Mérida.

He commented that with this tool trees are evaluated as living organisms and the environmental services they provide are accounted for, in addition to generating a medical record of the tree, which provides information on the possibility of its recovery, with which it is possible to know where to relocate. the tree and also how much fertilizer or water it needs to survive.

Finally, Rodríguez Gómez affirmed that during the current administration policies are being developed that are essential for sustainability and for the reduction of environmental impact through mainstreaming, with programs and projects promoted by the Secretariat for Sustainable Development, but that are also taken from other state, municipal and federal secretariats.

