One dead after stage collapses at Spain Medusa Electronic Music Festival

One person was killed and at least 40 people were injured after high winds caused a portion of the main stage to collapse at Valencia, Spain’s Medusa Festival, an EDM fest set to feature David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Afrojack and more.
The organizers of the 2022 Medusa Festival announced Saturday morning that the remainder of the fest would be canceled after “violent strong winds” reaching 50 miles per hour swept into the festival site at approximately 4:18 a.m. local time during a set by DJ Miguel Serna.
“It was a tense few minutes, I’ve never experienced anything like it before,” Serna in an Instagram story on Saturday (via Reuters).
“The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it, which was the most affected (area). It was a few moments of horror, I am still in shock.”
