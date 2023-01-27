State Government to invest $25 million in the improvement of Merida’s Periférico

Regardless of whether the federal government allocates resources to improve the Periférico of the Yucatan capital, the state administration plans to apply 25 million pesos to continue with the repaving of various sections of this important road, so the points where work will be done are already being evaluated.

“We are working in coordination with all federal agencies on several important issues and the Periferico is one of them, we are working to see if we will receive resources, but we will continue with what we have been doing, we have 23 kilometers of repaving in the central bodies,” explained Aref Miguel Karam Espósitos, Secretary of Public Works of the State Government.

Also on the Periferico, he continued, the elevators located on the pedestrian bridges, which are part of the Va y Ven transportation system, are ready to go into operation.

“They are ready, now we are in the process of coordination with the corresponding instances such as the CFE to follow up on any eventuality that may occur when they are already operating in their entirety, in a month or month and a half” he explained.

The state official recalled that the investment in public infrastructure in 2023, will be 3,500 million pesos, much higher than that of 2022 which was 1,700 million pesos.

“For this year we have very important mobility projects, such as the Ie-Tram, in addition to works to improve the entire Va y Ven system, such as pedestrian bridges and several interventions in intersections, five are already in process,” he detailed.

Another area in which around 200 million pesos will be invested is the remodeling of the Health Centers.

“Last year 25 were intervened and in 2023 another one hundred will be attended, with the intention of finishing with all these remodeled health centers, at the latest in the first quarter of the following year”, he explained.

Karam Espósitos reminded that most of the public infrastructure works will be awarded through bids, so all the companies that have the experience, technical and economic capacity to meet the commitment to deliver the different types and sizes of infrastructure will be able to bid.

In this sense, we will be working in accordance with the regulations, but in most cases the public works have been developed by local companies that are very competitive and that work in an adequate manner, especially due to their knowledge in aspects such as soil consistency.

TYT Newsroom