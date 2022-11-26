Summit Real Estate 2022: Real estate experts to meet in Yucatán

Experts in the real estate sector in the Yucatan Peninsula will meet for a day at the Gran Museo del Mundo Maya, as part of the Summit Real Estate 2022 Peninsula Merida, to discuss investment, economics and financial instruments that will analyze market trends not only locally, but regionally and nationally.
The director of new projects of Uno Consulting and organizer of the event, Rodrigo Rodriguez Rivas, assured that there will be interesting talks and forums such as the one on health architecture, which will deal with the creation of new hospitals, their medical infrastructure and services, but also interventions such as that of Raul Alberni, the main real estate developer in the Riviera Maya.
The event is aimed at anyone who is involved in this topic, such as developers and agents, suppliers, contractors, among others.
The conferences and forums also contemplate topics such as FINTEC, those technological platforms to make transactions, as well as PRONTEC, for the management and commercialization of real estate assets, technological platforms that will help those involved in this field.
They explained that Merida is experiencing growth in the real estate sector and the talks, experiences and activities that people with experience in the industry have had will be very useful. They said that there will be presentations of more applications and platforms.
The event will take place next Thursday, December 1st from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.
TYT Newsroom
