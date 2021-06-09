Police forcibly break up riot in Progreso

The protest due to elections began to escalate as angry rioters began to throw stones at the SSP officers.
PROGRESO, YUCATAN.- After the first results of the 2021 Election Day in Progreso, some residents took to the streets to demonstrate their opposition with the victory of the National Action Party (PAN) candidate, Julian Zacarias Curi, as mayor, and to evict them, the Secretary of Public Security (SSP) sent agents with whom there was a confrontation.
Inhabitants of Progreso began a protest after the first results issued by the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP) 2021 and this action led them to block the port terminal, a situation which affected maritime activity, but they claim that they do not want Zacarías Curi to be in charge of the mayor’s office anymore.
Although they have been demanding that new elections be held since yesterday, for now, the Instituto Electoral y de Participación Ciudadana (Iepac) has not given a position on the situation, especially since the official vote count of the elections held on June 6 has not been completed.
The people who were demonstrating in this area of the maritime terminal began to be evicted after the arrival of a convoy of SSP agents arrived on site.
As there was resistance from the demonstrators, there was a confrontation, as they began to throw stones.
So far no injuries have been reported, but a report from the state authorities is still to be issued.
