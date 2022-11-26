AMLO’s march propaganda invades Mexico City

The propaganda to invite to the march of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is not limited to the facilities of the Metro Collective Transportation System (Sistema de Transporte Colectivo Metro). Canvases with the same message can be seen on bridges in several places, which according to opposition parties violates the Law of Outdoor Advertising of the Capital.

El Sol de México found billboards on pedestrian bridges on Avenida Marina Nacional, in the municipality of Miguel Hidalgo, or on Tlalpan Avenue, in the district of the same name.

The placement of the political advertising poster violates article 15, numeral XXI, of the Advertising Law which prohibits the installation of propaganda on pedestrian bridges, as well as other urban elements.

Andres Sanchez Miranda, representative of the National Action Party (PAN) before the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM), assured that they have detected at least 150 canvases placed in the urban infrastructure of 14 districts, except for Tlahuac and Milpa Alta, because they have no reports, inviting to participate in the march of next November 27.

The PAN political party filed on November 23 a complaint before the IECM and the National Electoral Institute (INE) for the billboards, as they presume they were paid with public resources, however, Sanchez Miranda acknowledged the complexity of sanctioning those responsible for violating the law, especially public servants who are behind the placement of tarpaulins because the billboards appear spontaneously.

The cost per square meter of these tarpaulins is in the range of 43 to 110 pesos, according to a survey by this newspaper.

“Morena denies its participation, having paid for them and the government assures that it did not invoice anything, it is something completely unusual and makes us suspect that there is even illicit money,” he said.

The PAN representative before the IECM assured that the mayor’s office could remove the advertising elements placed in the urban infrastructure because they are considered abandoned -as there is no party or person who claims to have placed them- and anticipated that the mayor of Miguel Hidalgo, Mauricio Tabe, will do so, but insisted that the INE and IECM do the same to prove or rule out the participation of public servants in the placement of these elements.

The representation of the PRD before the General Council of INE asked the electoral arbiter to issue precautionary measures to stop the promotion of the president’s march. In the official letter presented by Ángel Ávila, representative of the Aztec sun before the INE, he asks for the elimination of all publicity referring to the mobilization for being out of time for a report, which is the justification used by the executive to call for the march.

“The mayors can make the withdrawal of this advertising, especially when it is not on the letterhead of any merchant or someone who can attribute that they paid for it or placed it,” he said.

Yesterday, the director of the Metro, Guillermo Calderón, informed the propaganda inviting to attend the march began to be removed from the STC since there was no authorization for its placement.

