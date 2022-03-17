“Welcome home!”: Mexicans rescued from Ukraine arrive in Mexico

This Wednesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that the second plane of the Mexican Air Force (FAM) arrived on Mexican soil with the nationals rescued from Ukraine, as well as the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, received them with a “Welcome home” .

During the morning conference, the president issued a video where it can be seen that the plane is already in Mexico and took the opportunity to thank those involved who managed to rescue their compatriots.

“Many thanks to the Mexican air forces, for their work, for their support and to all those who participated in these trips to bring Mexicans who were in Ukraine,” said López Obrador.

On the other hand, the foreign minister shared through his official Twitter account a video where he reports that the people rescued from Ukraine have already arrived in Mexico. As well as several photographs of the compatriots.

“The FAM flight arrived with our compatriots evacuated from Ukraine, welcome!” Marcelo Ebrard wrote.

It should be noted that this Tuesday, March 15th, the foreign minister reported that the second plane had taken off from Romania to the country.

“The Mexican Air Force plane took off with our compatriots evacuated from Ukraine on board. They’re on their way,” Ebrard wrote.

The foreign minister also shared a video where you can see the Mexican ambassador to Romania, Guillermo Ordorica, saying goodbye to the nationals.

“On behalf of the Mexican embassy in Romania, we give you a cordial farewell. It has been an enormous privilege to serve you, be with you and, above all, provide you with the security you were looking for… With satisfaction you return to Mexico. Have a good trip!” Ordorica said.

In addition, the Ambassador of Mexico in Ukraine, Olga García Guillén also warmly said goodbye to the compatriots and wished them a trip.

According to information from Marcelo Ebrard, 57 nationals, 5 Peruvian-Ukrainians and 5 pets are on board on the second flight from Romania.

On board the FAM flight from Romania are 57 nationals, 5 Peruvian-Ukrainians and 5 pets, plus 23 crew and support team as well as the media that have accompanied the rescue operation.

