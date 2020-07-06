Justin Trudeau is not attending Trump-AMLO meeting in Washington

MEXICO CITY — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not attend talks in Washington this week to mark the start of a new North American trade deal, but Mexico’s president said the two will talk by telephone later on Monday morning.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, on his first trip outside of Mexico since taking office. Lopez Obrador had publicly urged Trudeau to join him in Washington.
The Canadian leader will be attending cabinet meetings and a sitting of parliament in Ottawa, his office said in a statement.
“We wish the United States and Mexico well at Wednesday’s meeting,” the statement said, noting that there had been discussions about the possible participation of Canada.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
