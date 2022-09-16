Tropical wave will continue to generate rains in the Yucatan Peninsula

Tropical wave passage will continue to generate rains in the region

This Friday, September 16, which is a non-working day, the weather will continue to be cloudy and rainy, since a new tropical wave will move over the region.

People who attend the traditional civic-military parade for the anniversary of the Independence of Mexico, in the Center of Mérida, should take precautions because the streets will continue to be wet and it could drizzle early.

The passage of said tropical wave will maintain favorable conditions for the development of clouds and storms in various parts of Yucatan.

The atmosphere will be hot during the day and warm at night, with an east-southeast wind changing to the northeast at 15 to 25 km/h and gusts of 40 km/h in coastal areas.

The maximum temperatures will range between 33 to 36 degrees, while the minimum will range between 21 to 24 degrees.

Tropical Cyclone ‘Fiona’

The tropical cyclone “Fiona” is currently under observation, which has already formed and is the sixth of the 2022 season over the Atlantic Ocean, but it is still far from the Peninsula.

However, its trajectory towards the Caribbean Sea will cause climatic instability in the area.

Se pronostican #Lluvias torrenciales en el sur y suroeste de #Chiapas, durante la noche de hoy.



Más información en https://t.co/XM5iFuVwfV pic.twitter.com/fmeEmu3lOy — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) September 16, 2022

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments