Tropical wave will continue to generate rains in the Yucatan Peninsula

Tropical wave passage will continue to generate rains in the region
This Friday, September 16, which is a non-working day, the weather will continue to be cloudy and rainy, since a new tropical wave will move over the region.
People who attend the traditional civic-military parade for the anniversary of the Independence of Mexico, in the Center of Mérida, should take precautions because the streets will continue to be wet and it could drizzle early.
The passage of said tropical wave will maintain favorable conditions for the development of clouds and storms in various parts of Yucatan.
The atmosphere will be hot during the day and warm at night, with an east-southeast wind changing to the northeast at 15 to 25 km/h and gusts of 40 km/h in coastal areas.
The maximum temperatures will range between 33 to 36 degrees, while the minimum will range between 21 to 24 degrees.
Tropical Cyclone ‘Fiona’
The tropical cyclone “Fiona” is currently under observation, which has already formed and is the sixth of the 2022 season over the Atlantic Ocean, but it is still far from the Peninsula.
However, its trajectory towards the Caribbean Sea will cause climatic instability in the area.
Se pronostican #Lluvias torrenciales en el sur y suroeste de #Chiapas, durante la noche de hoy.— CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) September 16, 2022
Más información en https://t.co/XM5iFuVwfV pic.twitter.com/fmeEmu3lOy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Ecological Police rescue hatchling turtles on the beaches of Progreso
Ecological Police of Progreso continues to.
-
Mexican Independence Day celebrations will boost the local economy in Yucatan
The patriotic celebrations in Yucatan will.
-
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried next to her husband
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried.
-
Cry of Independence in Mérida’s Plaza Grande
Mauricio Vila, governor of Yucatan, delivered.
-
AMLO attacks national media calling them liers
On Wednesday, September 14th, at his.
-
Mexico’s Armed Forces will continue with public security tasks until 2028
With the vote of the PRI.
-
Former mayor of Iguala acquitted for Ayotzinapa case
Due to a lack of evidence.
-
People condemn Prince Andrew’s return to public life
Since the death of the Queen.
-
8 members of an alleged human trafficking ring were arrested on the US-Mexico border
Eight people were arrested Tuesday in.
-
Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic
Tropical Depression Seven formed in the.
Leave a Comment