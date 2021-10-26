Yucatecan student wins medal in the Women’s Pan American Mathematics Olympiad

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021).- María Fernanda López Tuyub, a student at the Escuela Preparatoria 2 of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY), won the silver medal in the first edition of the Pan-American Women’s Mathematics Olympiad, held in virtual mode.

With this achievement, a total of four Mexican students obtained medals and placed Mexico in the third position by teams in the ranking by country.

The students who made up the national delegation, trained and selected by the Mexican Mathematics Olympiad (OMM), were Rosa Victoria Cantú Rodríguez and Natalia Malpica Blackaller, from Mexico City, who obtained gold; as well as Ana Camila Cuevas González, from Tamaulipas, and María Fernanda López Tuyub, from Yucatán, winners of the silver decorations.

María Fernanda is the young woman in the yellow blouse. (Photo: Reporteros Hoy)

In an interview, López Tuyub pointed out that the objective of the competition was to motivate girls and young people to continue with passion in this area of ​​knowledge.

In this contest, she pointed out, they showed that women are good and talented in mathematics.

She also recalled that she and her companions were selected to represent Mexico, after participating in the First National Women’s Contest of the Mexican Mathematics Olympiad.

In this contest, they went through several stages such as state tournaments, a national phase, and finally the selection of the Mexican Delegation for the first Pan-American Women’s Mathematics Olympiad.

“I am very proud of the evolution that I have had in this type of knowledge contest and it is thanks to my teachers,” she highlighted.

For her part, the director of Escuela Preparatoria Dos, Beatriz Novelo Covián, stressed that María Fernanda is a clear example of the comprehensive training provided at UADY, where students participate in cultural and sports activities and in real learning scenarios, as an additional part of their academic training.

“We, as teachers and companions, always support them with advice, extra classes if necessary, as long as they do not neglect their other assignments; the main thing is to continue satisfactorily, and I am proud to see that the effort has been worth it ”, he said.

The director indicated that the purpose of this type of contest is that more women enter the areas related to engineering and technology.

He admitted that it has been observed that few women decide to study engineering, but thanks to these competitions it is shown that both women and men can choose any career.

In this Pan American Olympiad, the competition was restricted to women up to 16 years of age who have not yet completed the last year of high school, as well as those who have been selected in the national Olympics of their respective countries.

