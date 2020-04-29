Due to the shortage at a national level, in some establishments prices have increased to over 80 pesos

MEXICO CITY (Publimetro) – The Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic has had a direct impact on the country’s brewing groups, to such an extent that they were forced to stop producing and distributing beer.

That has generated shortages in self-service stores and grocery stores throughout Mexico during this past week. However, due to the reduced supply of beer, many of these places have chosen to raise prices.

Increases up to 60% in beer prices have been registered due to the limited availability in various parts of the country. That has caused the population to quickly exhaust these products.

However, this could go against the different brewery groups in the country. With the lack of supply and the lack of beer production in Mexico, none of them announced an increase in the prices of these products.

How can beer shortage affect the Mexican economy?

The National Association of Small Businesses (Anpec) previously announced about the possibility of an economic affectation for thousands of people due to the shortage of beers that was coming after the order to stop the production and distribution of beer.

“With no beer to sell, there will be a significant drop in income and will lead thousands of small businesses to the point of bankruptcy with the loss of sources of employment. We must not lose sight of the fact that this value chain generates more than 500,000 jobs, from the countryside to small businesses. The shortage will also cause price increases due to speculation, affecting people’s economy. All this increases the losses due to the quarantine,” explained Anpec.

In the state of Yucatan, the “Dry Law” will be maintained during the coronavirus contingency, despite several Yucatecans complaining about it on social networks.

On the twitter account of Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatan, some asked about the date when this dry law would be lifted. The governor commented: “At the moment there is no date for lifting it, the dry law helps to reduce the rates of family violence especially against women and child abuse”.

Por el momento no hay fecha para levantarla, la ley seca ayuda a disminuir los índices de violencia familiar especialmente contra las mujeres y el abuso infantil. Saludos https://t.co/u5yWl7cv4S — Mauricio Vila (@MauVila) April 18, 2020







Comments

comments