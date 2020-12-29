Massive power outage affects 10.3 million users throughout Mexico

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that the electricity cut that occurred in several cities in the country, mainly in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, affected 10.3 million users due to a low frequency throughout the national territory, caused by outlets of power plants.
The national power company CFE added that at 2:52 p.m. the restoration of affected users began and is subject to the instructions of the National Energy Control Commission (Cenace), which must guarantee the security of the National Electric System.
For its part, Cenace reported that the reason for the blackout that is affecting several states in the country is that at 2:28 p.m. (Central Time) there was an imbalance in the National Interconnected System, between charging and power generation , causing a loss of approximately 7,500 MW.
The National Interconnected System (SIN) is the main electrical system in the country, which geographically covers from Puerto Peñasco, Sonora to Cozumel, Quintana Roo.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Casa Manzanero: where the “Maestro” sang for the last time
Casa Manzanero in Mérida, was the.
-
Delta canceled over 300 flights just before Christmas
While a white Christmas is a.
-
Russia holds the world’s third-worst death toll from Covid-19
Russia‘s death toll from Covid-19 could be three.
-
Will Joe Biden restore ties with Cuba?
On the campaign trail, President-elect Joe.
-
Nicolás Maduro calls Venezuela’s extension of parliament ‘unconstitutional’
CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas.
-
Cuba to allow fewer flights from the United States and some other countries
HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba announced on.
-
Downtown Merida hotel fire controlled by firefighters
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (December 28, 2020).- Certain.
-
AMLO assures that the CFE blackout will not occur again
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of.
-
Employment is recovered at a good pace in Mexico
The Mexican economy recovered in the.
-
Yucatecan icon Armando Manzanero’s remains back in the Land of the Mayab
MÉRIDA, YUICATAN., December 29, 2020.- After.
Leave a Comment