Massive power outage affects 10.3 million users throughout Mexico

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that the electricity cut that occurred in several cities in the country, mainly in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, affected 10.3 million users due to a low frequency throughout the national territory, caused by outlets of power plants.

The national power company CFE added that at 2:52 p.m. the restoration of affected users began and is subject to the instructions of the National Energy Control Commission (Cenace), which must guarantee the security of the National Electric System.

For its part, Cenace reported that the reason for the blackout that is affecting several states in the country is that at 2:28 p.m. (Central Time) there was an imbalance in the National Interconnected System, between charging and power generation , causing a loss of approximately 7,500 MW.

The National Interconnected System (SIN) is the main electrical system in the country, which geographically covers from Puerto Peñasco, Sonora to Cozumel, Quintana Roo.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments