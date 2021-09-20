20 Yucatan tourism enterprises receive international support

Each one will be awarded up to 9 thousand euros, training, tutoring and projection

Merida, Yucatan, (September 10, 2021).- The Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM), the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur) and the Coordination of International Affairs launched the Tourism Recovery Program, with the firm purpose of promoting the growth of projects in the sector.

The call, part of Enpact’s Entrepreneurship Empowerment Initiative, consists of providing training, mentoring and financial support to new businesses in the field, in Egypt, Mexico, South Africa and Kenya, to make them stronger and more sustainable. In this country, 105 young and innovative companies will be supported, with up to 9 thousand euros and expert workshops.

“It is a pride for us, for the second year in a row, to be the first destination to attract the largest number of scholarships from this program to be able to support entrepreneurs; In these moments of tourism recovery, we will continue working hand in hand with society to make tourism that engine of social wellbeing again, ”commented the head of Sefotur, Michelle Fridman Hirsch.

(Photo: Sefotur)

Also, the director of the IYEM, Antonio González Blanco, recognized the Yucatecan businessmen who participated, and the 20 local organizations that were selected. He also mentioned other strategies of the agency, such as MicroYuc and Economic Support for Business and Craft Activation, which have invested 28 and 30 million pesos, respectively.

Said financing plans, he added, have been implemented to support artisans, micro-producers and entrepreneurs of various branches, so that they can obtain the material or economic resources that allow them to preserve and generate job opportunities, continue with their productive activities and contribute to the quality of life of families.

“As worldwide, in Mexico, we have had many effects on the economy of families; that is why, from the state government, we are working so that Yucatán can maintain a reactivation process that encourages job creation and attracts new investments, ”he said.

Similarly, he indicated that the fact that Yucatán is the entity with the most companies chosen at the national level speaks of the maturity, competitiveness and quality of its entrepreneurial ecosystem, as well as the coordinated work between authorities and private initiative. Two out of every six registered firms of the entity were chosen, from nine communities of Ticul, Santa Elena, El Cuyo, Conkal, Valladolid, Rio Lagartos, Tekax, Temozón and Mérida.

After stating that this result will mean a total income of up to 4.2 million pesos for the group of organizations, at an exchange rate of 23.5 per euro, the official pointed out that the number of selected projects was increased to 105, which was originally 100, because These add many benefits to your environment and surrounding towns.

Enpact’s coordinator for Latin America, Marcelino Turati, highlighted that 463 proposals were pitched throughout the country, 64 of which came from Yucatán, the third state with the highest participation in the program; Likewise, he applauded the close collaboration with state authorities, which facilitated the location of companies distributed throughout the territory, which would have been difficult to reach.

“As a Mexican, I am happy to collaborate with governments that, without a doubt, are looking for the best for Mexico. This relationship between Enpact and Yucatán not only strengthens the relationship between nations but also builds the path towards the common good and prosperity of the Yucatecans, ” he said.

Now, the selected enterprises have begun their six-month participation in this strategy; the first three will consist of workshops and online content, while the second half includes a mentoring process with the best international experts, in addition to the aforementioned financing.

