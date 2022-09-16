Queen Elizabeth II will be buried next to her husband

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried on September 19th, right next to the tomb of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in King George VI Chapel, at Windsor Castle, in a private ceremony, Buckingham Palace reported.
This ceremony will take place at half past seven at night, Mexico time, after the celebration in London of the state funeral, which will take place in Westminster Abbey, near Parliament, and will be attended by numerous heads of state or Government and representatives of royal houses.
How to watch event online:
- The queen’s funeral is on Sept. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. British Summer Time (UTC+1), which is 6 a.m. ET.
- It will be televised on channels like BBC One and BBC News in the U.K., and NBC, CNN, ABC, and Fox News in the U.S.
- BBC iPlayer is the best way to watch the queen’s funeral online for free, but you’ll need to use a VPN if you’re not in the U.K.
