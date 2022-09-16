Cry of Independence in Mérida’s Plaza Grande

Mauricio Vila, governor of Yucatan, delivered the “Cry of Independence”, before thousands of people, at eleven o’clock at night, on Thursday, September 15th, from the balcony of the Government Palace.

He was accompanied by his wife María Ortíz, Renán Barrera, Mayor of Mérida, and Luis Saidén, Secretary of Public Security; among other authorities.

The thousands of attendees joined in one voice to chant ¡Viva! in each intonation of the governor. The outbreak of the party was present with the sound of bugles, shouts of joy, and rattles, which gave way to the singing of the National Anthem.

To close the night’s patriotic celebrations with a flourish, the public enjoyed the free concert offered by the band ” Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga” with their greatest hits.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments