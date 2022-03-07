Michelin Guide suspends activities in Russia

The Michelin Guide. the French food bible, announced on Friday, March 4th, the suspension of its restaurant recommendations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Michelin Guide.- “Given the severity of the current crisis… we have made the choice not to promote Moscow as a destination,” the Michelin group said in a statement.

It added that the Moscow selections would not be updated this year and the guide’s “development projects in Russia have been put on ice for the time being”.

The guide has also suspended publications about Russian restaurants on its social networks, website, and app.

“In no way do these decisions call into question the talent of the teams and chefs of the 69 restaurants honored last October,” the statement said.

