  • 2020 U.S. presidential elections,
  • Feature,
  • Headlines,
  • International,
  • News

    • The 2020 United States presidential election

    By on August 21, 2020

    This 2020 US Election is a unique event, and just as much international as local to the United States of America. For that reason, Times Media Mexico

    The Yucatan Times
    The Riviera Maya Times
    San Miguel Times
    The Mexico Times (Coming Soon)

    Has gathered a special team of journalists spread across the USA and Mexico to bring you live coverage, analysis and reaction of this year’s most important globally significant election.

    With our team on both coasts, the southern states and key battlegrounds, as well as correspondents gauging events abroad in other countries, we will deliver regular non-partisan, fact-checked updates from our journalists on the ground, alongside key dissection of events, characters and policy. 

    Here are the key dates to keep in mind as the November 3rd election approaches, all of which will be covered here on these pages, alongside everything else that this election will bring:

    August 17th-20th
    Democratic National Convention– Milwaukee, WI
    The Democratic National Convention is a large 4-day convention where Democrats traditionally gather to formally nominate the Democratic Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, as well as share ideas and hear from fellow politicians, although this year the event is fully online. This convention happens every election year and is being hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the 2020 election. Demconvention.com

    August 24th-27th
    Republican National Convention– Charlotte, N.C
    Similar to the DNC, the Republican National Convention is a way for Republicans to gather, share ideas and hear from their official Republican nominees. The convention will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2020 election. Due to Covid-19, a large portion of the convention will be undertaken and presented virtually. Gopconvention.com

    September 18th
    Early voting begins in a few states.
    In some states, voting prior to the official election day is allowed. This is the first day certain states begin their early voting process.

    September 29th
    First Presidential Debate – Cleveland, OH
    The first Presidential Debate will be held in Cleveland, Ohio. Beginning at 9 p.m Eastern time.

    October 7th
    VP debate– Salt Lake City, UT
    The only Vice Presidential Debate will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah for the 2020 presidential election. It will be between current Vice President Mike Pence, and Senator Kamala Harris. Beginning at 9 p.m Eastern time

    October 15th
    Second Presidential Debate– Miami, FL
    The second Presidential Debate will be held in Miami, Florida. Beginning at 9 p.m Eastern time.

    October 22nd
    Third Presidential Debate– Nashville, TN
    The third and final presidential debate will be held in Nashville Tennessee. Beginning at 9 p.m Eastern time.

    November 3rd
    General Election Day
    The official election day and final day of voting is November 3rd with exit polls likely revealing the victor later that night.

    Join us for this special news coverage,
    for the 2020 U.S Presidential Election 

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment