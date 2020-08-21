The 2020 United States presidential election

This 2020 US Election is a unique event, and just as much international as local to the United States of America. For that reason, Times Media Mexico



Has gathered a special team of journalists spread across the USA and Mexico to bring you live coverage, analysis and reaction of this year’s most important globally significant election.



With our team on both coasts, the southern states and key battlegrounds, as well as correspondents gauging events abroad in other countries, we will deliver regular non-partisan, fact-checked updates from our journalists on the ground, alongside key dissection of events, characters and policy.



Here are the key dates to keep in mind as the November 3rd election approaches, all of which will be covered here on these pages, alongside everything else that this election will bring:



August 17th-20th

Democratic National Convention– Milwaukee, WI

The Democratic National Convention is a large 4-day convention where Democrats traditionally gather to formally nominate the Democratic Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, as well as share ideas and hear from fellow politicians, although this year the event is fully online. This convention happens every election year and is being hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the 2020 election. Demconvention.com



August 24th-27th

Republican National Convention– Charlotte, N.C

Similar to the DNC, the Republican National Convention is a way for Republicans to gather, share ideas and hear from their official Republican nominees. The convention will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2020 election. Due to Covid-19, a large portion of the convention will be undertaken and presented virtually. Gopconvention.com



September 18th

Early voting begins in a few states.

In some states, voting prior to the official election day is allowed. This is the first day certain states begin their early voting process.



September 29th

First Presidential Debate – Cleveland, OH

The first Presidential Debate will be held in Cleveland, Ohio. Beginning at 9 p.m Eastern time.



October 7th

VP debate– Salt Lake City, UT

The only Vice Presidential Debate will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah for the 2020 presidential election. It will be between current Vice President Mike Pence, and Senator Kamala Harris. Beginning at 9 p.m Eastern time



October 15th

Second Presidential Debate– Miami, FL

The second Presidential Debate will be held in Miami, Florida. Beginning at 9 p.m Eastern time.



October 22nd

Third Presidential Debate– Nashville, TN

The third and final presidential debate will be held in Nashville Tennessee. Beginning at 9 p.m Eastern time.



November 3rd

General Election Day

The official election day and final day of voting is November 3rd with exit polls likely revealing the victor later that night.

