Merida to open more “Mega Green Points” across the city

They aim to receive larger items and expand the range of items to be collected.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Due to the success of the “Mega Green Points” (Mega Puntos Verdes), the Sustainable Development Unit of the Municipality of Mérida informed that they plan to install a new site where people can dispose of electronic devices.

Currently, they only accept items such as cell phones, irons, and blenders, among others; they are also looking to receive more items of waste, which would be cosmetics that often contain substances that are hazardous to the environment,” informed the director, Alejandra Bolio Rojas.

“One of the programs that we have and that we have made the promise to grow are the Green Points; at the moment 14 types of waste can be delivered in the mega ones; we started with 11, so we are gradually expanding the range of residues that we can receive”, she expressed.

This growth option will be done in coordination with a company that has the capacity to process the materials delivered.

“We are also exploring the possibility of having sites that can receive larger electronics, because at the moment only cellphones, toasters, blenders, USBs, and chargers, among others, are accepted,” said the municipal official.

She specified that they are also working on the reinforcement of the environmental culture programs, in which schools, universities, and business chambers, as well as all those who want to learn about a correct way of waste separation, can take part.

It is important to remember that the Green Points Program is a component of the Zero Garbage Strategy of the Mérida City Hall, focused on promoting the culture of separation, recycling, and the correct disposal of special and hazardous household waste.

