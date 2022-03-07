UN reports 406 deaths in Ukraine from Feb. 24th to Mar. 7th

On Monday, March 7, the UN office for human rights reported that it has been able to confirm that 406 civilians have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion of that country.
UN.- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) added that as of midnight Sunday, another 801 civilians have been confirmed injured since the invasion launched on February 24.
The agency uses a strict methodology and only reports deaths they are able to confirm.
The OHCHR believes the real numbers are considerably higher, “especially in government-controlled territory and in recent days.”
The clashes have delayed their receipt of information and many reports still need to be corroborated.
The Ukrainian authorities have presented much higher figures. While the World Health Organization says it has confirmed six attacks in which six health workers have died and 11 have been injured.
For its part, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that the number of people who have fled the war in Ukraine has increased to more than 1.7 million.
The UNHCR said Monday that 1.73 million people from Ukraine have arrived in other countries since the Russian invasion began on February 24. That figure is higher than the 1.53 million reported on Sunday.
Some 1.3 million arrived in Poland, according to the agency. Some 180,000 went to Hungary and 128,000 to Slovakia. Ukraine has rejected a Russian proposal to send refugees to Russia and Belarus, calling it “unacceptable.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
