International Museum Day to be celebrated in Mérida with cultural activities

Every May 18 marks the International Museum Day, so the state government prepared virtual and face-to-face events, as well as a rally, in 7 museums in Mérida and 2 in Valladolid, to celebrate this event throughout this month of May.
(Cultura.yucatan.gob.mx.- )The Ministry of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta) reported that the special program called “Mayo con M de Museos” is made up of special events and a rally.
This year’s motto is ‘The power of museums’ and the Regional Museums of Anthropology ‘Palacio Cantón’, the Mundo Maya (GMMM), Popular Art (MAPY), Natural History, and the Yucatecan Song participate.
Likewise, the Palace of Music and the Quinta Montes Molina in Mérida. From Valladolid, the Museum of Ethnic Clothing of Mexico (Murem) and San Roque participate.
Events in May
As part of the program, the film series ‘The museum on the big screen’ will be held, and the presentations of the book ‘7 Life’, and the exhibition project ‘Knowing the great Ceiba’.
Also, the concerts “Wednesday of Trova”, “The power of music, 50 years on stage”, “Remembering the composers”, and the presentation of the album “Estampas de mi Tierra“.
Also, there will be performances of theatrical plays such as “Antoinette or suicide?” and “Visit Turix”. Similarly, the conferences “The Yucatecan Museum”, “The power of museums to cross barriers” and “La Casa Molina”, as well as the talk “Conversations in the town”.
Finally, the workshops “A fantastic story” and “The power of museums to move: the smallest girl in the world”, will be held as part of the festivities.
Rally in the museums
As for the rally, the participants will be able to win one of the three gift packages and in order to obtain them, they will have to physically visit the seven museums located in Mérida, scan the QR codes, and solve the virtual challenges to enter a raffle.
For visitors to the museums in Valladolid, your chances of winning will double.
The complete information is available at www.cultura.yucatan.gob.mx and on the social media of each one of the museums.
