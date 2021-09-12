AstraZeneca vaccine creator: ‘Many people may not need booster shots’

A leading scientist behind the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine says booster shots may be unnecessary for many people.
LONDON, September 11, 2021, (ABC News) — Booster shots to extend the protection of COVID-19 vaccines may be unnecessary for many people, a leading scientist behind the AstraZeneca vaccine said on Friday.
Oxford University Professor Sarah Gilbert told The Telegraph newspaper that immunity from the vaccine was holding up well — even against the delta variant. While the elderly and those who are immune-compromised may need boosters, the standard two-dose regimen is providing lasting protection for most people, she said.
“We will look at each situation; the immuno-compromised and elderly will receive boosters,” she said. “But I don’t think we need to boost everybody. Immunity is lasting well in the majority of people.”
The comments come as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, a panel of experts that advises the British government, is expected to make recommendations in the coming days on the scale of any booster program. Britain’s medical regulator on Thursday said the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were safe to use as boosters.
U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he expects a booster program to start later this month.
Gilbert said the world’s priority should be to get more vaccines to countries that have received limited supplies.
“We need to get vaccines to countries where few of the population have been vaccinated so far,’’ Gilbert said. “We have to do better in this regard. The first dose has the most impact.”
Source: ABC News
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Suicide prevention is possible if these attitudes are detected early
This Friday the 10th, the World.
-
‘A message of resilience’: Americans reflect on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11, 2021 (Reuters).
-
Mérida, a national benchmark in diabetes care
Mérida, Yucatan, (September 10, 2021).- Good.
-
The pink flamingo reproduces in Río Lagartos, leaving a beautiful colored trail
The National Commission for Protected Natural.
-
35 years ago today, the “High Ball IV” private yacht with 9 people vanished off the coast of Yucatan
PROGRESO, (September 10, 2021).- Friday, September.
-
Students will go back to school until December in Quintana Roo
In Cancun and the northern zone,.
-
Woman puts a bullet in her head in front of her partner in Kanasín
Second version about the woman found.
-
According to Zofemat, anti-sargassum barrier are unnecessary these months
Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, (September 10, 2021).-.
-
Authorities assure that they have not granted permits to a rock concert in Mérida
One month after the date on.
-
Covid-19 mortality rate doubles in twenties and thirties in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 10, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment