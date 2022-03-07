AMLO says that violence at soccer games is part of the “leftovers” from previous neoliberal governments

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, lamented the attacks between fans of Querétaro and Atlas, which left 26 people injured.

Gobierno de Mexico.- López Obrador pointed out that the facts are “leftovers from previous neoliberal governments”, for which he called for paying attention to young people and social inequalities to avoid violence.

“Not making an apology for violence and not thinking that if there is violence our adversaries will benefit, betting on violence, no. We have to bet on peace, on loving your neighbor ”, the president declared on Monday, March 7.

For his part, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, undersecretary of Public Security, ruled out that there were deaths as a result of the incident.

