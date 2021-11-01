Fire at Cancun hotel unleashes intense mobilization (Watch Video)

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (November 01, 2021).- A fire at the Dreams Sands hotel in Cancun caused an intense mobilization of firefighters, police and military.
According to preliminary information, the fire occurred in the aforementioned hotel located at 8.5 kilometers of the Cancun hotel zone.
First reports indicate that the fire started on the ninth floor, due to a failure in the elevator electric system, in which some guests were trapped. Fortunately, they were released safely by firefighters.
After putting out the fire, agents of the Quintana Roo police and the Mexican Army implemented an operation on Kukulcán Boulevard to control traffic and the people who gathered outside the hotel.
An ambulance from the Heart company also came to the hotel, in case it was necessary.
Faced with such an incident, many tourists and workers were evicted from the facilities.
Also, many people crowded around the hotel to find out what was going on.
Many people were even waiting in the surroundings with everything and their suitcases, either for tourists who were waiting to enter the hotel or people who were waiting for the opportunity to take public transport to the center of Cancun.
Preliminarily, it was learned of tourists intoxicated by the smoke, however the authority has not confirmed this data.
Reportan incendio en hotel de la zona hotelera de #Cancún pic.twitter.com/HYZGKasXph— De Peso (@DePeso_) October 31, 2021
No hay lesionados por incendio reportado la tarde de este domingo en el hotel Dreams Sands ubicado en el km 8.5 de la Zona Hotelera de #Cancún pic.twitter.com/DKqQxkMWzk— WaldoAPN (@Waldo_APN) November 1, 2021
🔴 Desde la zona hotelera km 8,5, incendio del Hotel Dreams Sands Cancun….. 🎥https://t.co/EC1HneSk2E pic.twitter.com/UwLZntX66T— Cancún al Minuto Oficial ⏰ (@antonionotican) November 1, 2021
Reportan un incendio en el hotel Dream Sands de #Cancún. Autoridades informan que no hay lesionados. #AhoraMás con @UrielEstradaTV pic.twitter.com/iLBRARkJ1V— Ahora Más (@ahoramasoficial) October 31, 2021
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
They journey south to welcome the dead and then they go back to the U.S.
On the eve of the Day.
-
World surpasses 5 million COVID-19 deaths
November 1st, 2021 The Associated Press.-.
-
Cases of Dengue registered among the 3,000 migrants that march north through Mexico
MAPASTEPEC, CHIAPAS, Mexico (Reuters) – A.
-
Cenote Pikitbeh, the unknown attraction of the Mérida International Airport
According to the explorer Sergio Grosjean,.
-
After 15 years, the Mexican Navy dredges the port of Celestún
Celestún, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- Governor.
-
Archdiocese of Yucatán alerts citizens of extortion calls allegedly on their behalf
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- The Archdiocese.
-
Job creation, the challenge for the end of the year in Yucatán
Business leaders consider that the biggest.
-
Progreso advances in the recovery of public spaces
PROGRESO, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- The Progreso.
-
Tianguis Turístico 2021 will position Yucatán as a benchmark in Latin America
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
Yucatan Restaurant Sector hopes to extend its night hours
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment