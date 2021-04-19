Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun to debut this year outside the Hotel Zone

by Matt Turner for Travel Agent Central

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Playa Hotels & Resorts announced on Monday, April 19th, plans for a new Hyatt Ziva all-inclusive resort in Mexico’s Riviera Cancun region. The family-friendly resort is slated to open later this year.

Situated between Playa del Carmen and the Cancun Hotel Zone approximately 30 minutes from Cancun International Airport, the 438-room Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun will offer a variety of amenities, including several globally inspired and locally authentic restaurants; multiple swimming pools; the Zen Spa inspired by pre-Hispanic Mayan culture with 12 indoor and eight outdoor treatment rooms designed to reflect the natural scenery; a fitness center with state-of-the-art amenities; and ocean views of the Caribbean Sea and the lagoon of Bahia Petempich.

In the rooms, guests can expect spa-like bathrooms with rainfall showers, turndown service, high-tech entertainment and minibars with soft drinks and premium beer. Rooms will also have furnished balconies or terraces. Dining-wise, there will be Ki, serving traditional Mexican flavors, Rue the Rivoli, serving French Classics, and La Parrilla, offering a variety of burgers, among others.

Beyond the on-property amenities and non-motorized water sports, athletic pursuits like aqua cycling, aqua aerobics and water volleyball, guests can explore via scuba diving the Riviera Maya’s vast network of underground rivers and the world’s second largest barrier reef, along with mountain biking, bird watching or deep-sea fishing. There are also the Mayan archeological sites, golf courses, shopping and local dining.

Additionally, the property will offer more than 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space, ideal for weddings, anniversary celebrations and a variety of gatherings.

The Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun debut will bring the total number of Hyatt Ziva resorts to six across Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts will operate the resort.

