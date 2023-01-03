NFL player suffers cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest mid-game on Monday night, his team said.

The NFL said the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week and that no decision has been made about playing it at a later date.

Hamlin collapsed during the game, and his heartbeat was restored on the field, the Bills said. He was taken to a Cincinnati hospital.

In a memo sent to all NFL teams on Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shared a brief update on Damar Hamlin’s health status and outlined the decisions made since the injury occurred on Monday night.

The memo, obtained by CNN, says Hamlin remains in the ICU, with Goodell noting the league is in “regular contact” with the medical team providing care for the Bills safety.

Read the full memo:

“During last night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Damar experienced cardiac arrest and was promptly resuscitated by on-site club physicians and independent medical personnel, all of whom are highly trained in implementing the plans for medical emergencies. Damar was stabilized and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a Level One trauma center, where he remains in the ICU.

After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, I decided to postpone last night’s game and have our focus remain on Damar and his family. We are in regular contact with both clubs and with the medical team caring for Damar and will share additional information as we receive it.

Earlier today, the Head of Player Engagement and Team Clinician for each club received information from Dr. Nyaka NiiLampti about mental health and support resources that are available to your players and staff. Additional resources including on-site services can be available for any club that wishes this assistance. If your club would like to make use of these additional resources, please have your Player Engagement lead or Team Clinician contact Dr. NiiLampti.

A short time ago, and after discussions with the two teams and the NFLPA, we advised Buffalo and Cincinnati that last night’s game will not be resumed this week. No decision has been made regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date and we have not announced any changes to this weekend’s schedule. We will promptly advise all clubs of any decisions that are made regarding these matters. If you have any questions in the meantime, please call me or any of our senior staff.” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

TYT Newsroom







