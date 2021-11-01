Yucatan Restaurant Sector hopes to extend its night hours

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- The president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) Yucatán, Roberto G. Cantón Barros, announced a possible increase in its capacity and the elimination of restrictions on its hours of operation, measures that would be announced shortly.

“I believe that in a few days we will have more news to be able to increase our capacity and completely remove the restriction on night hours, so there will soon be more changes for the restaurant sector,” he said.

Given these changes, the restaurant leader pointed out that a good closing of the year is expected, with a percentage of at least 75 percent, since the holiday season is high.

“I hope a very good closing of the year maybe if nothing similar to what was 2019 because it is still very early, however, I think that it will be a very good closing because to be able to breathe a little of everything we have lived a little more than a year and a half now and start 2022 with great force. Well, we are going to talk about 70, 75 percent in the last two months of the end of the year ”, he highlighted.

Currently, he said that the sector is at 65 percent of the total recovery, but it all depends on each restaurant and their needs and the adjustments they have now implemented with the Covid-19 pandemic.

