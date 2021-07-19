Municipal Police monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols in Valladolid, Yucatán

Valladolid, Yucatan; July 19, 2021 (ACOM) .- The Public Security Directorate maintains communication with the Neighborhood Police Committees to ensure that the health protocols for the Coronavirus prevention continue to be respected in the municipality.
As part of the actions, police agents personally interviewed the members of the neighborhood committees to learn about the situation in the areas and to urge them to continue working in unity and prevent citizens from getting infected or being victims of any crime.
Similarly, the importance of promoting citizen reporting was explained, for which the emergency numbers 985-85-612-34, 985-102-88-49, and 911 were provided.
“The pandemic has not been an impediment to maintaining the communication that has prevailed with the neighborhood police committees throughout the municipal administration 2018-2021, which has allowed the insecurity rates to decrease,” said the director of the Municipal Police, Jorge Robledo Rodríguez.
“The mayor’s instruction is not to lower their guard and keep the actions until the last minute of the administration. The agents already have the precise indication to follow up and act in the event of any situation reported by the members of the committees, ” he said.
Among the committees that have been visited these days are Emiliano Zapata, X-Lapac, Ex Aviación, and Juan Pablo II neighborhoods, as well as San Juan, Ejido de Zaciabil, and Flamboyanes subdivisions.
In addition, the police officers are touring streets, neighborhoods, and subdivisions and visiting commercial establishments, to verify that they are complying with the sanitary measures established by the State Secretary of Health, in order to avoid contagion.
Local and foreign tourists are being invited to use the face mask correctly and to respect all the hygiene measures established.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
