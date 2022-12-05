In order to fight gang violence, Honduras will suspend some constitutional rights

On Saturday, December 3rd, the government of Honduras announced that it will suspend some constitutional rights in areas of two main cities controlled by criminal groups.
The rights would be suspended under a national security emergency that would last for 30 days and be implemented on Tuesday in some of the poorest areas of the capital, Tegucigalpa, and the northern city of San Pedro Sula.
“The partial state of exception will enter into force on Tuesday, December 6 at 6pm for thirty days, to promote the gradual activity of economic development, investment, commerce and in public spaces,” the country’s security secretariat said in a statement.
The cities have been struggling with a so-called “war tax”, in which gangs offer protection or say that those who pay up will not be killed. The gangs have torched buses and killed drivers who did not pay the fee, prompting businesses and people to pay out of fear.
The measure, which is expected to be endorsed by the council of ministers, is part of President Xiomara Castro’s plan to deal with violent gangs.
The plan follows pressure from businessmen, truck, bus and taxi drivers, residents and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who say extortion – largely by the Mara Salvatrucha MS-13 and Mara Barrio 18 gangs – has worsened in recent months.
This extortion generates annual profits equivalent to $737 million for the gangs, nearly 3% of the country’s gross domestic product, according to the Association for a More Just Society, a security-focused non-governmental organization.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sunset over the sea gathers 2 thousand people at Progreso’s fiscal dock
The return of “Sunsets over the.
-
AMLO says his “military airline” will be ready by the end of 2023, almost at the same time as the Maya Train
Almost at the same time as.
-
Yucatan gymnasts seek economic support to represent Mexico in Dubai
Seven Yucatecan gymnasts are seeking support.
-
Merida is awarded in the 7th edition of the ICLEI Award for Sustainable Local Government 2022
The good practices and public policies.
-
Flight from Tuxtla Gutierrez to Cancun delayed six hours by a passenger: he did not want to pay for extra luggage
A Viva Aerobus plane that was.
-
Heavy fire caused alert on the Merida-Progreso Highway
A strong fire caused an alert.
-
So far this year, five men have been diagnosed with breast cancer in Yucatan
So far this year, five men.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador review progress on strategic projects for Yucatán
During the 12th work meeting held.
-
Mexican artists make a call to combat hate speech towards migrants at FIL
Empathy and criticism of official speeches.
-
Man executed in Rancho Viejo area in Cancun
A man of approximately 30 years.
Leave a Comment