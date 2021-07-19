Nature and adventure travel in Campeche

The state has a great variety of landscapes that are part of its tourist offer.

Campeche, Mexico (July 19, 2021).- The natural wealth of Campeche includes tropical forests, wetlands in the coastal areas, beaches, hills, and valleys that contribute to making its landscapes as varied as its tourist offer.

The coast can be known from the Ría Celestún Biosphere Reserve where Isla Arena is located, the perfect place to observe pink flamingos in mangrove areas. Isla Arena also features a crocodile farm and the famous “pink pools” of the old Royal Salinas ranch.

On the other hand, Los Petenes is a region that occupies the coast and in which, on a kayak, you can discover its channels formed by the mangroves. The final destination is its crystal clear water springs that give the reserve its name. This space is also the ideal place for sport fishing for tarpon.

In Campeche, magnificent white sand beaches await you. The best ones stretch from Champotón all along the coast towards the west, and from Aakbal to Ciudad del Carmen passing through Sabancuy.

Within this area is the Magic Town of Isla Aguada, ideal for admiring the bottlenose dolphins that have made the Laguna de Terminos their natural sanctuary.

The Laguna de Terminos is the point where several rivers flow, one of them is the Palizada River that shares its name with the Magic Town where it is located. This point is ideal for bird watching and bass fishing.

Calakmul and its surroundings

Calakmul is the largest tropical forest reserve in Mexico and the first Mixed Heritage of Mexico inscribed in UNESCO. And although it is distinguished by its ancient Maya cities, the region also offers activities such as hiking or bicycling.

Its biodiversity is made up of more than 400 species of birds and almost 100 species of mammals, including 5 felines, of which the Jaguar is the most representative.

The famous bat volcano takes its place within the reserve, which owes its name to the phenomenon that gathers dozens of tourists every afternoon to watch millions of these flying mammals of various species emerge from the cave, serving as pollinators and pest controllers for this extensive jungle region.

In addition to their ecological diversity, the Calakmul communities have transformed many of their activities to others with less impact or integrated with nature. They offer, among other things, hiking trails and craft workshops.

Safety for travelers

To adjust to current requirements and trends, communities and service providers throughout Campeche offer visitors experiences close to nature and away from crowds.

The services are carried out with the hygiene standards required for the care of visitors and the communities themselves, with the support of international certifications such as Clean Point, Responsible Company, or SafeTravels of the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Due to its geography and staff training, Campeche is the perfect destination for trips to reconnect with nature and adventure activities.

